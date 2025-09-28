Newcastle United player ratings v Arsenal. Nick Woltemade celebrates his goal. | Getty Images

Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal player ratings: Here’s how Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and co fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United lost 2-1 to Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made six changes to the Newcastle side that beat Bradford City 4-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, with Nick Woltemade, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and Nick Pope all returning to the starting 11.

Arsenal thought they’d been given an early penalty after Viktor Gyokeres was brought down by Nick Pope inside the area. Referee Jarred Gillett initially pointed to the spot before overturning his decision once he consulted the monitor.

Newcastle took the lead against the run of play as Woltemade headed in his second goal for the club from Sandro Tonali’s cross.

The Magpies carried their 1-0 lead into the half-time break as they looked to keep a fifth Premier League clean sheet in six matches.

Arsenal equalised in the closing stages with substitute Mikel Merino heading in against his former club.

Newcastle then had a penalty shout turned down after the ball hit off Arsenal defender Gabriel’s arm but nothing was given.

The Magpies were then punished in the 97th minute as Gabriel headed Arsenal in front to snatch victory. It’s now one win for Newcastle in their last eight Premier League matches since May.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7

Made a good early stop to deny Eberechi Eze. Brought down Viktor Gyokeres in the box for Arsenal’s penalty that was overturned by VAR. Denied Eze again with a diving save shortly after and was at it again to parry Bukayo Saka’s effort just after the half-hour mark. Handed Newcastle a platform to take the lead and kept them ahead with a brilliant save to tip Jurrien Timber’s close-range header. His distribution was the only thing that let him down as it lead to Arsenal’s winner.

Tino Livramento - 5

Lacked quality on and off the ball. Stretchered off in the second half, moments after landing awkwardly. A nightmare for the defender, who had started the season well.

Malick Thiaw - 8

Saw a header saved by David Raya early on. Brilliantly won the ball back from Gyokeres to cut out a promising opening for the visitors. Made several good blocks.

Sven Botman - 8

Defended really well and won the physical battle against Gyokeres.

Dan Burn - 7

Started the game at left-back after being rested on Wednesday. Had a tough task up against Bukayo Saka and tried to offer some attacking threat by winning flick-ons high up the pitch.

Sandro Tonali - 7

Won back possession high up the field, which led to an opportunity for Newcastle. Put a dangerous cross into the box that was headed in by Nick Woltemade. Took a knock at the end of the first half but played on.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Dispossessed in the move that led to Arsenal’s overturned penalty. Showed great determination and energy to create an opportunity that led to Newcastle’s late penalty shout.

Joelinton - 6

Struggled to impose his physicality in the game as he mistimed several challenges and conceded possession in the first half. Fired wide with his left foot in the second half and got more involved. Booked.

Jacob Murphy - 6

A big let-off after his pass led to Arsenal’s early penalty that was overturned. Broke well and had a shot blocked shortly before coming off.

Anthony Gordon - 5

Back in Premier League action against a side he historically enjoys coming up against. Lively, but not a lot came off for him.

Nick Woltemade - 8

Having a quiet game and was struggling to get involved before heading Newcastle into the lead. Held the ball up well against a physical Arsenal defence. Clinical.

Substitutes

William Osula - 6

On for Woltemade 67: Brought some energy to the forward line but didn’t see much of the ball.

Anthony Elanga - 6

On for Murphy 67: Got into some decent areas. Was unlucky not to have won Newcastle a penalty late on.

Kieran Trippier - 6

On for Gordon 67: Generally solid after coming on.

Jamaal Lascelles - n/a

On for Livramento 77: A frustrating substitute cameo as Newcastle conceded twice late on.

On for Joelinton 90