Newcastle United player ratings v Wolves. | Getty Images

Newcastle United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Here’s how Nick Woltemade, Sandro Tonali and co fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United beat Wolves 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon - here’s how the players have fared so far.

The Magpies went into the match looking to pick up their first win of the new season against a Wolves side yet to pick up a point in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe made three changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Leeds United before the international break. Record signing Nick Woltemade came into the starting line-up up front with William Osula dropping to the bench while Joelinton returned from injury in place of the injured Jacob Ramsey.

Sven Botman also dropped to the bench with Harvey Barnes returning to the starting line-up as Newcastle reverted back to a 4-3-3 formation.

After a closely-fought opening half-hour, Newcastle took the lead through their debutant as Woltemade headed the ball in from Jacob Murphy’s cross.

The goal proved to be the winner as Newcastle held on for their first three points of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7

Forced into two good saves in the opening minute to deny Rodrigo Gomes and Hwang Hee-Chan from the resulting corner.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Had a couple of sloppy moments in possession early on, but his experience shone through as Newcastle held on for an important three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabian Schar - 9

Denied Wolves a likely goal by intercepting Hwang Hee-Chan’s cross to the back post. Stood up to the physical challenge posed by Tolu Arokodare well with a near faultless defensive display.

Dan Burn - 8

Put in a great challenge to deny Arokodare early on. Dominated in the air to keep a third clean sheet in four games.

Tino Livramento - 6

Caught out a couple of times down his side with Wolves getting a few dangerous balls. Caused problems with his long throw-ins. An off day by the high standards he’s set so far this season.

Sandro Tonali - 8

Conceded possession sloppily in the middle of the park, which led to a big Wolves chance. Tracked back well to cut out a Wolves attack and bring the ball out. Improved as the half wore on and so unlucky not to score just before half-time as he was denied by the post with Sam Johnstone rooted. His defensive qualities shone through after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

An energetic performance considering the busy week he’s had. Drew fouls well to relieve the pressure in the second half. Booked.

Joelinton - 6

In and out of the game in the first half but got more involved with some good running in the second before being withdrawn. A steady but unspectacular return to the side.

Jacob Murphy - 7

Curled an effort just wide of the left post inside the opening five minutes. Denied by Sam Johnstone from close range shortly after. Probably should have scored. Set up Woltemade for the opener with a cross and blasted a shot wide at the end of the first half before finding the net, only to be denied by the offside flag.

Harvey Barnes - 5

Taken out cynically by Yersen Mosquera when he looked to bear down on goal. Struggled to make an impact in the first half but improved in the second and came close to scoring an excellent goal after some good link-up play with Guimaraes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Woltemade - 8

Showed good awareness to tee up Jacob Murphy’s early chance. A great close-range header put Newcastle in front. Held the ball up well and brought his teammates into the game with a selfless attacking display. Substituted after a quiet second half. Still a dream debut for Newcastle’s record signing.

Substitutes

William Osula - 5

On for Woltemade 65: Ran about but barely had a touch.

Joe Willock - 6

On for Joelinton 65: First outing of the season for the midfielder. Kept things ticking over in the midfield and brought some intensity off the ball.

On for Barnes 80: Had a few touches but made little impact.

On for Murphy 90: Saw out the win.