Newcastle United player set to be 'taken out of firing line' against Leeds United
Freddie Woodman’s set to be dropped for Leeds United’s visit to St James’s Park, according to a report.
The Mirror yesterday reported in its print edition that Woodman was set to be “taken out of the firing line” in the wake of Newcastle United’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester United last weekend.
Woodman started the season between the posts with No.1 Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow unavailable through injury and illness respectively.
Darlow, hospitalised with Covid-19 in the summer, returned to full training during the international break – and he’s been tipped to return to the starting XI for Friday night’s Premier League game.
Bruce had last week revealed that Darlow, 30, was “in contention” for the game at Old Trafford.
“Thankfully, he’s trained the last week, 10 days,” said United’s head coach. “There’s been a big improvement. He’s put himself in contention. We’re just pleased he’s back training with us and looks a bit more like himself.”
Darlow himself was dropped last season after making a mistake in Newcastle’s 3-1 loss at Old Trafford last season. News of Dubravka’s recall was broken by a national newspaper ahead of the club’s next game – and Bruce strongly denied leaking the change.
Meanwhile, Woodman – who spent two seasons on loan at Swansea City – posted a candid message to fans on Instagram. The 24-year-old said: “Tough day at the office. Never been one to avoid responsibility, hold my hands up, wasn’t good enough. Life of a goalkeeper. Important now to learn and react in the right way."
Winless Newcastle entertain Leeds on Friday night.