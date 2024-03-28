Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius is likely to leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Karius is openly seeking a move to Italy to be closer to his partner Diletta Leotta and daughter Aria. The 30-year-old has hired Italian-based agency Circum and has admitted a move to Serie A would be 'a great solution' as he seeks regular first-team football.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper joined Newcastle as a free agent in 2022 but has made just two appearances over the last two seasons. His debut came in the 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United in February 2023 - almost exactly a year later he made his Premier League debut in a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Leotta described Newcastle as 'very inconvenient' and stated that he should join an Italian club this summer.

"I live in Milan, so let's say being close to Milan would be ideal for us," she told Tuttosport. "I always tell him, players who come to Serie A then fall in love with Italy and often stay there forever. I think that could happen to him too."

Karius has reportedly been offered to AS Roma with Serie A sides Monza and Torino also linked by Italian outlet Tuttomercato.

"[He should join] Monza or any other team in Italy," Leotta added. "I would be happy if he came to Italy to play near his family.

"Newcastle is very inconvenient because there are no direct flights."

Speaking about a potential move to Italy, Karius previously told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Of course, it would be a great solution if there were good options for me, regardless of proximity to my family.

"I have always followed Serie A and it intrigues me a lot, but it is too early to talk about the future.

“When I arrived [at Newcastle], they already had a starting goalkeeper, and it wasn’t easy for me. I definitely aim to play more and that’s why I train hard every day.

"Being a goalkeeper is very difficult, the challenge is to stay positive knowing that you are not playing and to be ready.