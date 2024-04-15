Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes Alexander Isak can be rated as one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

The Sweden international followed in Shearer’s footsteps when he became the Magpies club record signing after making a £63m move to Tyneside from La Liga club Real Sociedad in August 2022. Isak showed plenty of promise during his first season at St James Park as he scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.

But the former Borussia Dortmund forward has really clicked into gear during the current season and has carried much of the Magpies main attacking threat in the absence of fellow frontman Callum Wilson. With the England striker limited to just 22 appearances by hamstring, calf and chest injuries, Isak has shone with 21 goals in 34 games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has hit a rich vein of form in recent weeks after scoring twice against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur and finding the net in games against Wolves, Chelsea and Everton to help fire Eddie Howe’s side into contention for a place in European football next season. His performances have also captured the attention of former Magpies captain Shearer, who described Isak as ‘a clever, clever footballer’ as he spoke alongside Micah Richards and Gary Lineker on The Rest is Football podcast.

Shearer said: “If you get him out on the pitch, and you have him fit, he’s as good as there is in the Premier League. No doubt at that. His feet are so quick, he’s a really good finisher, he’s as quick as there is in a race and he’s a clever, clever footballer. He is superb”