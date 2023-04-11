Newcastle United ‘plot’ move for Leicester City ace and have ‘concrete interest’ in Watford star
Newcastle United have been linked with a move for one of Leicester City’s brightest players - but it isn't James Maddison.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Newcastle United ‘plot’ move for Leicester City star
Newcastle United have been heavily-linked with a move for James Maddison this summer, however, recent reports have suggested that it may be one of his Leicester team mates that switches the King Power Stadium for St James’ Park when the transfer window opens. According to these reports, the Magpies will explore the possibility of a move for Foxes winger Harvey Barnes.
Barnes has ten Premier League goals for Leicester this season, his biggest return in the top-flight. With two years left on his current contract, Leicester won’t feel too much pressure to sell the 25-year-old this summer, however, they may be forced to offload some of their biggest earners should new boss Dean Smith be unable to keep them in the Premier League.
Newcastle have ‘concrete interest’ in Championship ace
According to Football Insider, Newcastle United will reignite their interest in Watford’s Joao Pedro this summer. The Magpies were interested in signing the Brazilian last summer, but saw their efforts to sign him rebuffed by the Hornets.
Now though, with Watford facing a second season in the top-flight, Newcastle may land the 21-year-old this summer. Pedro has enjoyed a good season in the second-tier, scoring ten goals and grabbing a further four assists. Newcastle will ‘monitor’ his situation ahead of a potential move when the transfer window reopens.