Newcastle United ‘plot’ move for Leicester City star

Newcastle United have been heavily-linked with a move for James Maddison this summer, however, recent reports have suggested that it may be one of his Leicester team mates that switches the King Power Stadium for St James’ Park when the transfer window opens. According to these reports, the Magpies will explore the possibility of a move for Foxes winger Harvey Barnes.

Barnes has ten Premier League goals for Leicester this season, his biggest return in the top-flight. With two years left on his current contract, Leicester won’t feel too much pressure to sell the 25-year-old this summer, however, they may be forced to offload some of their biggest earners should new boss Dean Smith be unable to keep them in the Premier League.

Newcastle have ‘concrete interest’ in Championship ace

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United will reignite their interest in Watford’s Joao Pedro this summer. The Magpies were interested in signing the Brazilian last summer, but saw their efforts to sign him rebuffed by the Hornets.

Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes in action against Newcastle United (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)