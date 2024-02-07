Newcastle United plot summer transfer window move for £50m-rated midfielder 'upgrade'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘very keen’ on pursuing a move for Everton star Amadou Onana during the summer.

The nine-times capped Belgium international was believed to be on the Magpies radar during the January transfer window as they looked to boost their midfield ranks with Joe Willock, Joelinton and Elliot Anderson all recovering from injuries and summer signing Sandro Tonali still serving a long-term suspension.

Former Hamburg star Onana has become an integral figure at Goodison Park since he joined the Toffees from Ligue 1 club Lille in a £30m deal during the summer of 2022 and has captured the attention of several clubs around the Premier League and Europe with his performances for Sean Dyche’s side.

Speaking of the speculation linking Newcastle, Manchester United and Barcelona with a move for Onana, Toffees manager Dyche said: “He's been heavily linked before I was here and after I've been here. It's just another story. At the end of the day, he's an Everton player. Any decisions we take on players will be us who decide them. We're in a position to do the best we can with the team we've got. We're in a position if the right deal came along - unlikely in January, you've seen how quiet it is anyway. We're certainly thinking about players going out of the building.”

After reported interest in the likes of Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes was not followed by firm bids, United’s battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations meant the Magpies hierarchy maintained a watching brief on the Toffees star. Football Insider have now claimed Newcastle have ‘compiled an extensive scouting dossier’ on Onana and view the 22-year-old as ‘a big upgrade on their current midfield options’.