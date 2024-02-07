Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackburn Rovers have revealed that Duncan McGuire’s proposed loan move to Ewood Park has not been approved by the EFL. Blackburn had agreed a deal to sign the 23-year-old on loan from Orlando City late in the winter transfer window, however, they have since revealed that an ‘administrative error’ means the forms for his transfer and registration were not processed in time.

A statement released by Rovers read: ‘Duncan McGuire’s proposed loan move to Blackburn Rovers from MLS side Orlando City has not been approved by the EFL to date due to the registration documents being submitted after the 11pm transfer deadline.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘All of the necessary signed paperwork had been completed prior to 10pm on Thursday February 1st, however due to an administrative error, the forms were not processed within the prescribed time. Detailed discussions with legal representatives and the relevant football authorities have taken place over the past few days to try to reach an urgent and positive resolution to the matter.

‘The club’s lawyers have prepared the required papers and sent to the EFL Board, who will consider the case on Thursday February 8th. Orlando City have allowed Duncan McGuire to remain in the UK, pending the EFL Board’s decision. He will return to the United States, where he will re-join his club ahead of the start of the 2024 MLS season, should his registration not be approved.

‘Should the appeal be refused then Blackburn Rovers will attempt to reach a pre-contract agreement with Orlando City over the coming weeks to enable the player to officially join the club on a permanent basis when the 2024 summer transfer window opens. The club will make no further comment on the matter at this time.’

The Athletic report that Blackburn thought they had clicked ‘submit paperwork’ for McGuire’s transfer, only to subsequently realise they had only clicked ‘save’ - by then, the deadline had already passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad