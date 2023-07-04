Newcastle United are now up and running in the summer transfer window having finally completed a major piece of business to bring in their first new arrival.

AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali’s signing was confirmed by the Magpies yesterday as Eddie Howe’s side got their man. Meanwhile, the rumour mill keeps turning and the North East club continues to be linked with several other players.

One report suggests they are ‘plotting’ a move for a highly-rated defender, who they have been linked with for several months, as he is someone who ‘fits the profile’ of the type of player the club wants to recruit. Elsewhere, it is claimed that United are ‘back in the race’ to sign an England international star who is another player they have previously been heavily linked with. Here are the last Newcastle United transfer news stories on Tuesday, July 4:

Newcastle United ‘plotting move’ for player who ‘fits the profile’

Per a report from Football Insider, Newcastle are exploring a potential summer move for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio. The 21-year old has previously been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer and is also thought to be of interest to several other big clubs across Europe including Liverpool.

He is described as the type of player who ‘fits the profile’ of what Newcastle are looking to sign due to his age, giving him high sell on value, and experience having already played over 80 first team games for Sporting and won two caps for his country. It is also reported that Eddie Howe still wants more strength in depth in his defence.

Newcastle United back in the race for Barnes

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are back on the trail of Leicester City’s coveted winger Harvey Barnes. The Magpies had been heavily linked with a move for the England international this summer but interest appeared to have cooled in recent weeks.

