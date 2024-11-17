Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United and Liverpool have already been given a major hint about the future of one of their transfer targets.

Bryan Mbeumo’s form for Brentford this season has seen speculation linking him with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium grow rapidly in recent weeks. Mbeumo has scored eight goals in just 11 Premier League matches and is already just two strikes away from breaking his best top-flight goalscoring season.

Mbeumo’s stunning start to the campaign has helped limit the effects of Ivan Toney's move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. Toney moved to Saudi Arabia in the final few days of the summer window with the Bees netting £40m from his sale.

Mbeumo, meanwhile, could be Brentford’s next big-money departure with Newcastle United chief among the clubs reportedly interested in his signature. Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old.

A move for the Cameroon international was mooted in summer, however, a disappointing summer window on Tyneside followed with the club adding just Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula as senior outfield players. They may reignite their interest in Mbeumo in January, but, the Bees will be very reluctant to see one of their key men leave the club during the season and it’s likely that Newcastle will have to part with around £50m to sign the winger.

However, they may gain hope from an interview Mbeumo conducted with L’Equipe in May, in which he expressed his desire to play in the ‘biggest competitions’: “I’ve spent five seasons at Brentford, at a club that knew how to help me grow and take a step forward.” Mbeumo said.

“But yes, I want to play in the biggest competitions, in the best clubs. It’s still enticing to see some big teams interested in me. We’ll see.”

He added: “Going abroad very young is never easy, in an unfamiliar environment, a new language. Even though I had an academic foundation, it wasn’t easy at the beginning – but you get used to it.

“The first time I came to visit the Brentford facilities, it was in the old stadium, with the pubs at each corner of the ground. It was against Birmingham and it was an incredible atmosphere, I was immediately won over.”