West Ham will have Edson Alvarez available for selection when they make the trip to face Newcastle United on Monday 25 November.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Alvarez missed West Ham’s goalless draw against Everton last weekend after being sent-off during their defeat to Nottingham Forest a week prior. The Mexican was shown two yellow cards during the first half of that game and was forced to watch his side be held at home by Sean Dyche’s side before the international break.

Alvarez’s sending off against Forest was the second red card he had been shown this season having also been sent-off during their Carabao Cup defeat against Liverpool in September. Alvarez’s red card came 15 minutes from time with his side trailing 3-1 at Anfield - they would go on to lose 5-1.

Alvarez was handed a one-match ban following that red card and missed their 1-1 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium three days later.

Premier League rules dictate that if a player receives two red cards in a season, then an additional game is added to their suspension, with two games added for a third red card. However, this rule will not apply to Alvarez and the 27-year-old will be free to feature at St James’ Park.

In this case, because Alvarez’s red card against Liverpool was shown in the Carabao Cup, an EFL competition, he will not face extra punishment from the Premier League and he will simply serve a one-match ban, as is usual for a red card following two yellow cards.

The Hammers will be without Mohammed Kudus for their trip to St James’ Park, however. The Ghanaian international was shown a straight red card during their defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last month and was handed a five-match ban by the FA.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be without Dan Burn after he was shown his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season by Anthony Taylor at the City Ground last Sunday. Burn will serve a one-match suspension against the Hammers but will be available for their trip to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday 30 November (3pm kick-off).