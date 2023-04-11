Newcastle United don’t look to be any closer to offering Allan Saint-Maximin a new contract despite the Frenchman being ‘hopeful’ of receiving improved terms, according to the Daily Mail.

While Saint-Maximin’s current deal isn’t set to expire for another three years, the report claims the winger is eager to earn a better salary and was rumoured to be frustrated that he hadn’t been offered a new deal last year. A number of stars have signed new contracts since the new owners came in, with Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron already putting pen to paper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saint-Maximin will look to boost his chances of a new deal this summer if he can make a positive impact for the rest of the campaign, however he is currently in the treatment room. The 26-year-old had found some form in recent months but missed out on their win over Brentford with an injury.

Besides finishing in the top four, the Magpies’ main focus is likely to be landing Bruno Guimaraes on a new contract as speculation continues to link the midfielder with a move away from St. James’ Park. Saint-Maximin’s long-term contract allows them more time before they have to consider offering him a fresh deal.

Magpies target urged to leave

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Chelsea defender, Frank LeBoeuf, has urged Hakim Ziyech to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The Morocco international has previously been linked with Newcastle United, as well as other clubs such as Tottenham and PSG.

Ziyech’s move to the French capital looked all but confirmed during the January transfer window until the deal collapsed and he was forced to remain in London, making only a handful of appearances since.

Speaking to The Mirror, LeBoeuf said: “Well, definitely Ziyech. The guy is not happy, and he wants to work. Every time he plays for Morocco, he’s the best player in the world, and every time he plays for Chelsea, he feels sad and lost.

“So I wish him to go somewhere else where he can show to the world he’s still the Ziyech that we have seen when he played for Ajax.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ziyech clearly has plenty of talent and has been able to showcase it everywhere but the Premier League. The winger previously bagged 49 goals and 81 assists during his four-year spell in Amsterdam and most recently dazzled with Morocco as they reached the World Cup semi-finals.