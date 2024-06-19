Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fresh twist in the Everton takeover saga has been reported as a £400million deal grows closer.

Dan Friedkin’s proposed takeover of Everton has reportedly grown closer with reports from Italy claiming deal is ‘practically official’. Tutto Mercato Web claim The Friedkin Group, who also own a controlling stake in AS Roma, will pay around £400million to complete a takeover of Everton.

Friedkin will takeover a 94.1% majority stake under Blue Heaven Holdings Limited from current owner Farhad Moshiri. 1.3% will remain with Bill Kenwright’s estate and the remaining 4.6% will be floating.

Any takeover would be subject to suitable checks from the Premier League and Football Association.

It comes after Everton were subject to a takeover bid from a consortium linked to the Saudi Arabian royal family. The consortium have since withdrawn from the process.

Everton’s Premier League rivals Newcastle United were taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in 2021. As a sovereign wealth fund, PIF have links to the Saudi royal family with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as chairman.

The Toffees were targeted by 777 Partners for an extended period during the 2023-24 campaign but a deal failed to materialise despite an exclusivity agreement being in place.

Everton were deducted eight points last season after being found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Despite the deduction, The Toffees were able to comfortably avoid relegation and secure a 15th-placed finish on 40 points.

Prospective Everton owner Friedkin is an American film producer with an estimated net worth of around £4.8billion, according to Forbes. But a majority takeover of Everton could cause issues further down the line should the club qualify for Europe once again.

AS Roma are European regulars and UEFA rules state: “No individual or legal entity may have control or influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition.”