Nottingham Forest have become the second side to be handed a points deduction this season after breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Forest have been deducted four points which sees them drop into the relegation zone by one point as Luton Town move up to 17th. This comes after Everton were handed a 10-point deduction later reduced to six following an appeal.

It's the first time two Premier League sides have been deducted points in the same season. Prior to the current campaign, only two teams in the Premier League's 32-year history had been handed points deductions.

Middlesbrough were deducted three points during the 1996-97 season for postponing a fixture and Portsmouth were deducted nine points in 2009-10 for entering administration. Both clubs were relegated at the end of their respective campaigns.

According to The Guardian, Forest are likely to appeal the points deduction despite admitting to breaching PSR rules after being charged in January. While Everton successfully appealed a 10 point deduction handed out earlier in the season, they have since been charged again and await a verdict regarding any additional punishment.

The points deductions have had a significant impact on the relegation picture in the Premier League this season. Everton are currently just three points above the relegation zone but would be nine had it not been for a points deduction while Forest are now one point from safety despite being three points clear prior to the points deduction.