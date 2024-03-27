Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.

The 20-year-old midfielder has had a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge following his £58million arrival from Southampton last summer. Lavia had to wait until December 27 to make his Premier League debut for Chelsea against Crystal Palace but suffered a 'significant thigh injury' in the match.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-minute cameo remains his only competitive appearance for Chelsea since his arrival.

A club statement confirmed the Belgian's season has been brought to a premature end due to the ongoing injury issue.

"Midfielder Romeo Lavia is to unfortunately miss the remainder of our 2023-24 campaign following a setback in his recovery," the statement read.

"Recent medical assessments have confirmed that Lavia, who sustained a significant thigh injury against Crystal Palace back in December, will not feature again this season."

Romeo Lavia has played just once for Chelsea this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea currently sit 11th in the Premier League table, one point behind Newcastle United in 10th with a game in hand. The Blues closed the gap on The Magpies with a 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge last time out in the Premier League.

Chelsea have 11 games left to play in the league this season while Newcastle have 10 as both clubs look to secure European football. West Ham United, who face Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday, currently occupy seventh place in the table.