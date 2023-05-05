Guimaraes has shone at Newcastle since his £33.3million arrival from Lyon in January 2022 which has since risen to £40million with add-ons. The Brazilian has already made over 50 appearances for The Magpies, scoring nine goals and has played a big part in the club's charge for Champions League qualification.

As previously reported by The Gazette, the 25-year-old's current deal at Newcastle runs until June 2026 though a new contract extension and pay-rise is understood to be under discussion. He is likely to agree a new long-term deal at the club before the end of the season that would extend his stay until 2028.

“I think about [staying at Newcastle a long time]," Guimaraes previously said. “When I signed, [I thought] I would like to put my name in the club’s story. I think I’m doing it, but, of course, to get my name there, I need to win a title. I know what a title means for the club’s story.

“People grow up and they never see Newcastle as champions. My motivation here is to win a title for the club.”

And fresh reports from Football Insider claim Newcastle are expected to announce Guimaraes' new contract at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. The contract is likely to be The Magpies' first major piece of business ahead of the summer with an improved five-year deal being reported