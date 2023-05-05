News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
1 hour ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
5 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
17 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Newcastle United preparing to announce first major summer move with £40m star set to sign five-year deal

Newcastle United's first major deal ahead of the summer is set to be a new contract for midfield star Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 5th May 2023, 11:46 BST- 2 min read

Guimaraes has shone at Newcastle since his £33.3million arrival from Lyon in January 2022 which has since risen to £40million with add-ons. The Brazilian has already made over 50 appearances for The Magpies, scoring nine goals and has played a big part in the club's charge for Champions League qualification.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As previously reported by The Gazette, the 25-year-old's current deal at Newcastle runs until June 2026 though a new contract extension and pay-rise is understood to be under discussion. He is likely to agree a new long-term deal at the club before the end of the season that would extend his stay until 2028.

Most Popular

“I think about [staying at Newcastle a long time]," Guimaraes previously said. “When I signed, [I thought] I would like to put my name in the club’s story. I think I’m doing it, but, of course, to get my name there, I need to win a title. I know what a title means for the club’s story.

“People grow up and they never see Newcastle as champions. My motivation here is to win a title for the club.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And fresh reports from Football Insider claim Newcastle are expected to announce Guimaraes' new contract at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. The contract is likely to be The Magpies' first major piece of business ahead of the summer with an improved five-year deal being reported

Guimaraes has been the subject of interest from several top clubs since signing for Newcastle. Last summer, the Brazilian had 'a conversation' with Real Madrid as they looked to secure a replacement for Casemiro but it went no further.

Related topics:Champions LeagueThe GazetteBusiness