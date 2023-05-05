News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United ‘set sights’ on £60m star but Liverpool also ‘keeping tabs’ as Bundesliga duo ‘scouted’

The latest Newcastle United transfer news as Eddie Howe’s side prepare for their next Premier League fixture at home to Arsenal this weekend.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 5th May 2023, 08:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:00 BST

There are just a few weeks remaining before the curtain comes down on the 2022/23 Premier League season and this weekend will see a potentially crucial match in both the title race and top four battle take place.

Newcastle United host Arsenal at St James’ Park with the hosts looking to secure Champions League football for next season while the Gunners need to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer window approaches.

The Magpies are now said to have ‘set their sights’ on a £60 million valued midfielder who has also been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks. Elsewhere, the North East clubs are also said to have scouted a pair of stars currently with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Friday, May 5:

Per a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United are ‘well placed’ to sign Nice star Khephren Thuram this summer. It is believed that the French side would accept offers of £60million for the 22-year-old midfielder at the end of the current season.

Thuram will have just one year remaining on his current contract this summer so it is thought the Ligue 1 club would now feel the need to cash in. Premier League rivals Liverpool as well as Champions League semi finalists Real Madrid are also said to be keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation.

RB Leipzig duo scouted by Newcastle United

RB Leipzig pair Dominik Szoboszlai and Amadou Haidara have recently been scouted ‘several times’ by Newcastle United , according to Sky Sports Germany. The Magpies are said to have most recently observed both midfielders in their 2-0 defeat away to Bayern Leverkusen .

It is said that interest in Szoboszlai from United is greater than his Malain teammate and the Hungarian international reportedly has a €70 million release clause in his contract. The 24-year old has scored 20 goals in 44 matches in all competitions this season.

