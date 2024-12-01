Newcastle United £116m triple injury concern ahead of Liverpool after Alexander Isak withdrawal
Newcastle conceded a 94th minute equaliser at Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon in a game that saw Alexander Isak go off injured after 20 minutes. Joelinton also went down receiving treatment to his shoulder during the game but was able to complete the full 90 minutes.
When asked for an update on Isak’s situation, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe explained: “It was a contact issue, not a muscle pull which is good news for us. We hope he’ll recover quickly but at this moment we don't know.”
In addition to Isak, it was also confirmed that Dan Burn and Joelinton have also been nursing injuries.
“Joelinton has been carrying a shoulder problem for a while but I think he was okay,” Howe added. “Dan Burn has not been training due to an ankle problem - he didn't go down [injured] but I thought he was magnificent today and did really well considering he's not really trained.”
Newcastle failed to register a shot against Palace and now head into a game against Premier League leaders Liverpool looking to bounce back from two poor results. Last time out at St James’ Park, Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by West Ham United.
The draw at Palace leaves Newcastle as one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League with 14 goals from their opening 13 matches.
“It could be [a confidence thing],” Howe said about his side’s scoring problems. “In football confidence is very fragile and is something we have to protect at all costs.
“I said earlier, I back the players because we know they have the ability and we've got to try and get them in their best form. That's always a delicate thing as well, you want them in form at the same time and we haven't had that this season.”
The Magpies are yet to pick up any points against Liverpool in the Premier League under Howe, losing each of the last six games against The Reds - a trend they will be hoping to buck on Wednesday night (7:30pm kick-off).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.