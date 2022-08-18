Newcastle United £25.3m transfer target scores again as manager hints at move

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old scored against Dynamo Kyiv in Benfica’s 2-0 Champions League qualifying round win to take his overall tally to five goals in as many games so far this season.

Ramos has also set-up his teammates three times so far this season, taking his goal contributions tally to eight in five games.

Despite his impressive start to the season, Benfica are willing to consider offers for Ramos and value the player in excess of €30million.

Goncalo Ramos of SL Benfica celebrates after scoring during Dynamo Kyiv v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Play-Off First Leg at LKS Stadium on August 17, 2022 in Lodz. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

Newcastle are one of the clubs considering making a move for the Portuguese forward after reports from Portugal claimed that a bid was being prepared. Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested.

And Benfica boss Roger Schmidt admits ‘the market is open’ for the player but is unsure how his future will unfold in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

“When you look at Goncalo playing, you can see that he loves playing for Benfica,” Schmidt said. "It's football, it's a business, the market is open, we can't be sure of anything, we're just focused on the next game."

No bid from Newcastle has been confirmed at this stage as they also pursue other targets. The Magpies recently had a £20million bid for Watford’s Joao Pedro rejected and are understood to be preparing a higher offer.