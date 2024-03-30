Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United welcome Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento back to the matchday squad following injury.

The duo are back involved for The Magpies for Saturday's Premier League match against West Ham United (12:30pm kick-off). Barnes missed the defeats at Chelsea and Manchester City with a hamstring issue picked up in the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the month.

Livramento was out for the trip to City with an ankle issue from the 3-2 loss at Chelsea.

But the duo players are back involved after head coach Eddie Howe teased their potential involvement in his Good Friday press conference.

Howe said: "Yeah possibly [they could play], is what I'll say. Let's wait and see."

Kieran Trippier arrived at St James' Park but is understood not to be part of the matchday squad. Newcastle team news will be officially confirmed at 11:30am.

Newcastle will be without Lewis Miley and Sven Botman who had injuries confirmed during the international break. Botman is facing several months on the sidelines with an ACL injury while Miley is seeking a specialist opinion on a back injury.