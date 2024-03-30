Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League football returns after the international break with a huge clash at St James’ Park. Newcastle United head into the game four points behind their opponents in the league, knowing a win would put them in the driving seat in the race for European qualification.

However, defeat would see them slip seven points behind David Moyes’ side with just nine games of the season left to play. Back-to-back defeats before the international break mean Eddie Howe’s side will be keen to hit the ground running following a fortnight away from action.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s clash against West Ham:

When is Newcastle United v West Ham?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and West Ham takes place on Saturday 30 March. Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 12:30pm and the game will be officiated by Robert Jones.

Is Newcastle United v West Ham on TV?

Yes, Newcastle’s clash with West Ham will be broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom. TNT Sports will show the game with coverage beginning at 11am. Streaming on Discovery Plus is also available.

How else can the game be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport will have live radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park.

The latest on Metro disruptions…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major line closure between South Gosforth and Heworth this weekend is set to cause major disruption to travel plans across the Easter Weekend. This includes disruption for Newcastle United fans heading to St James’ Park for the game between Newcastle and West Ham.

From Friday 29 March to Monday April 1, no Metro trains will run between South Gosforth and Heworth as improvement works take place in the tunnels under Newcastle city centre. A bus replacement service will run between the affected stations with Metro tickets and passes valid on these services.