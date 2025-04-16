Newcastle United appear to be preparing for a busy summer of business. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea are amongst the contenders for a place in next season's Champions League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United can earn a further boost in their battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations over the coming month.

The Magpies head into Wednesday night’s home clash with Crystal Palace knowing a win will lift them above Nottingham Forest and into third place in the Premier League table. Although there is still over a month left in the season, such a scenario would put Newcastle in the driving seat to secure one of the five Champions League places that are now on offer this season after Premier League clubs impressed in all three of UEFA’s club competitions to improve England’s coefficient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It should be said, United are facing some major tests over the final month of the season with visits to top five rivals Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal on the agenda, as well as a home games with a Chelsea side currently sat in sixth place. With confidence flowing after their recent run of fine form and the Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool still fresh in the memory, there is hope a second tilt at the Champions League in three seasons could be secured before the final whistle is blown on the season. Although the difference between finishing in third and fifth place may seem little, in this world of profit and sustainability regulations where every penny and pound counts, finishing higher up the table will have financial benefits for the Magpies.

How much could Newcastle earn based on their final league position?

1st: Liverpool – £56.4m 2nd: Arsenal – £53.5m 3rd: Nottingham Forest – £50.7m 4th: Newcastle United – £47.9m 5th: Manchester City – £45.1m 6th: Chelsea – £42.2m 7th: Aston Villa – £39.4m 8th: Bournemouth – £36.7m 9th: Fulham – £33.8m 10th: Brighton and Hove Albion – £31m 11th: Brentford – £28.2m 12th: Crystal Palace – £25.4m 13th: Everton – £22.5m 14th: Manchester United – £19.7m 15th: Tottenham Hotspur – £16.9m 16th: Wolverhampton Wanderers – £14m 17th: West Ham United – £11.3m 18th: Ipswich Town – £8.5m 19th: Leicester City – £5.7m 20th: Southampton – £2.8m

How much prize money have Newcastle picked up via the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, lifts the Carabao Cup Trophy after his team's victory during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle’s FA Cup run brought victories against League Two club Bromley and League One side Birmingham City before a 2-1 home defeat against Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion brought a disappointing end to thoughts of Wembley at the fifth round stage. However, the Football Association website confirms the Magpies collected a total of £235,000 in prize money from their two wins in the competition. As we all know, Eddie Howe’s side were far more successful in their bid for success in the Carabao Cup as United brought an end to a 70-year wait for major domestic silverware with a 2-1 Wembley win against Liverpool. That is believed to have netted the Magpies around £100,000 in prize money. That means with prize money for each win on the road to Wembley, Newcastle collected £182,000 via their run to the final and their Wembley triumph.