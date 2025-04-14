Newcastle United's shock predicted final Premier League position after Man Utd win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Man City, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are amongst the other clubs in the race for a Champions League place.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United boosted their hopes of earning another tilt at the Champions League with a comprehensive 4-1 home win against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

A brace from in-form winger Harvey Barnes and a goal apiece from Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes helped the Magpies claim a comfortable three points that moved them into the top four of the Premier League table. A home game against Crystal Palace now offers an opportunity to move into third place as United finally get to play their game in hand on many of their rivals for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were somewhat mixed fortunes for a number of clubs sat in the race for a top five place over the weekend after Nottingham Forest fell to a late home defeat against Everton, Chelsea were held to a home draw by struggling Ipswich Town and Manchester City came from two goals down to earn a 5-2 home win against Palace. Aston Villa kept themselves in the mix ahead of Newcastle’s visit to Villa Park as they claimed a 3-0 win at already relegated Southampton and Fulham can move within four points of the top five with a win at Bournemouth on Monday night.

Newcastle’s fixture list over the remainder of the Premier League season will bring meetings with the likes of Villa, Chelsea and Arsenal - but where are the Magpies predicted to finish in this season’s Premier League following their win against Manchester United? We take a look with the help of the stats experts at Opta.

What has been said about Newcastle United’s Champions League hopes?

Getty Images

Magpies all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer told Premier League Productions: “I don’t think it’s a bad fixture list at all for Newcastle. Particularly with the feel-good factor, with the way this football club is at this moment in time. I don’t think it’s a bad fixture list at all, it could be a lot worse.

“It’s almost impossible to say ‘yeah, we should be beating them’, there are so many difficult results in and around this time because of the commitments or what other clubs may be going for. What they have to protect, what they have to try and get. So, it’s very difficult to predict.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Sunday’s win over his old club, Manchester United legend Roy Keane said: “Newcastle are in the driving seat for a Champions League spot now. They have got good options off the bench. Their attacking players have been on fire. This is where you find out about your squads. Newcastle have got used to winning big matches. I think they will deal with the pressure and I think they have a great chance now. They are in the driving seat.”

Where are Newcastle United predicted to finish in the Premier League table?

20th: Southampton (14 points) 19th: Leicester City (23 points) 18th: Ipswich Town (26 points) 17th: Wolverhampton Wanderers (42 points) 16th: West Ham United (43 points) 15th: Tottenham Hotspur (44 points) 14th: Everton (46 points) 13th: Manchester United (46 points) 12th: Brentford (51 points) 11th: Crystal Palace (51 points) 10th: AFC Bournemouth (54 points) 9th: Brighton and Hove Albion (56 points) 8th: Fulham (57 points) 7th: Chelsea (62 points) 6th: Aston Villa (63 points) 5th: Nottingham Forest (66 points) 4th: Manchester City (67 points) 3rd: Newcastle United (67 points) 2nd: Arsenal (75 points) 1st: Liverpool (88 points)