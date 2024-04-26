Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are expected to travel to Japan this summer for a pre-season tour.

According to J1 League sources, Newcastle will be holding a tour of Japan in July. Likely opponents include J1 League sides Urawa and Yokohama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A general view inside the Saitama Stadium. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match against Urawa is scheduled to take place at the 63,700-capacity Saitama Stadium on July 31. Yokohama play at the Nissan Stadium, which hosted the 2002 World Cup final.

When asked about the potential trip to Japan, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe checked with the club’s media manager before stating: “No, not confirmed.” Newcastle will already be heading to Australia next month for post-season friendlies against Tottenham Hotspur and an A-League All-Star XI on May 22 and May 24. Spurs are also set to travel to Japan for pre-season with a friendly against J1 League champions Vissel Kobe scheduled on July 27. Brighton & Hove Albion will also be in the country for pre-season.

Newcastle visited the United States for the Premier League Summer Series last summer and were anticipating another visit this coming pre-season. But with the club unable to find a suitable financial package, alternative options were explored.

Long-haul trips to Japan and Australia represent the club’s focus for commercially driven friendly match schedules as they look to increase revenue and comply with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad