The domestic football season in England is already over and the last clubs football of 2022/23 will be played this weekend when Manchester City face Inter in the UEFA Champions League final.

Once that showpiece match is over, all eyes will turn to the summer transfer window and it’s expected to be a busy one for clubs across the Premier League. Newcastle United are already being linked with several players and look to be closing in on their first deal, although it’s not for one of the many high profile names that have been mentioned in recent months.

Speaking of those names, Tottenham Hotspur are said to have ‘opened talks’ with James Maddison but Newcastle are still thought to very much be in contention to sign the Leicester City and England man. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Saturday, June 10:

Newcastle United putting ‘finishing touches’ on wonderkid signing

Per a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United are putting the finishing touches to the signing of Michael Mills after securing a full agreement. The player is just 14-years old and is currently with Port Vale’s academy but the Magpies will reportedly pay £200,000 to secure him.

It is thought that United had to fend off interest from several other Premier League clubs to convince Mills to make the move to the North East. He is said to have agreed terms and is signing a scholarship contract before linking up with his new teammates next week.

Tottenham Hotspur ‘open talks’ with James Maddison

According to CaughtOffside, via Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have officially opened talks with Leicester over a deal for James Maddison. The England international is expected to leave relegated Leicester City this summer and doesn’t appear to be short of suitors. It is claimed that the North London club will still face ‘serious competition’ from Newcastle United for the midfielder.

