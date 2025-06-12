Newcastle United have been linked with a surprising move for PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani this summer with his future very much up in the air.

Kolo Muani moved to the Parc des Princes in 2023 after impressing with Eintrach Frankfurt in Germany. At the time, the young Frenchman was viewed as one of Europe’s hottest prospects and a move back to France was seen as the perfect way for him to make the step up in his career.

However, Kolo Muani struggled to make a real impact in the French capital and with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ahead of him in the pecking-order, failed to nail down a spot as a regular starter. Despite both of those having now left PSG for pastures new, Kolo Muani wasn’t given a fresh chance to impress by Luis Enrique and was sent to Juventus in January for regular gametime.

In Italy, the 26-year-old scored eight times in just 16 Serie A appearances and helped a Juve side that, at the turn of the year, were struggling in the league, to finish in a Champions League place. Igor Tudor, who replaced Thiago Motta as Juventus boss, took some convincing at first, but Kolo Muani ended the campaign as a regular at the Allianz Stadium - and could extend his stay in Turin.

Kolo Muani’s Juventus future

Damien Comoli, Juventus’ general manager, has revealed that the Frenchman will remain at the club during their upcoming Club World Cup campaign after reaching an agreement with PSG. “We’ve reached an agreement with PSG regarding his salary, and he will be with us for the Club World Cup,” Comolli said.

“There is no final agreement yet for next season, but I’m optimistic because PSG haven’t closed the door, and Kolo Muani wants to stay with us.”

Comoli’s admission has delivered a blow to Newcastle United and Arsenal after both clubs were linked with a move for Kolo Muani. According to TuttoJuve , both clubs had shown interest in the forward and that they were ‘leading the way’ for his signature should he opt to move to the Premier League.

Newcastle United’s search for a right winger has seen them linked with a whole host of players this summer, with Kolo Muani the latest to be added to a long-list of potential options for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United summer transfer admission

PSR will be less of an issue for the Magpies this summer than it has been over the past three windows and Eddie Howe has recently revealed that they won’t be ‘afraid’ of spending big money on the right player.

“We've not been afraid historically if the money's there to sign a big player, i.e. Alex [Isak],” Howe said. “For me, that was big money at the time and it still is big money in anyone's world but we felt he was the right player to spend that money on, so I'm more than happy to do that if that's the right thing and it has the biggest effect for the team and for the squad.

“But I don't think I can give you a clear answer now on what direction we will go because we don't know everything that we need to know.”