The Toffees continue to look in danger of dropping into the relegation zone, while the Magpies recent resurgence under Eddie Howe has seen them climb up to 14th in the table - nine points clear of the bottom three.
Speaking ahead of the game, Magpies boss Eddie Howe said: "I'm sure it'll be a very big occasion and we have to be fully prepared for what will be a really good atmosphere.
"I think there will be a lot of emotion in the game that we'll need to handle ourselves and control our start to the game and try to impose ourselves as we have in this spell of away games.
"I've been really impressed with how we've conducted ourselves. It's going to be a severe test because Everton have a really good squad of players and I really admire Frank and the work he's doing so we're going to have to be at our best."
"Every team has games to play and nothing will be decided on this game. We know it's an important game for us and we're not concerned about Everton and their situation.
The last time the two side faced each other, back in February, goals from Ryan Fraser, Kieran Trippier and a Mason Holgate own-goal saw Howe's side cruise to a 3-1 win at St James' Park.
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the build-up to the tonight's action continues.