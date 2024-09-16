Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harvey Barnes was Newcastle United’s super-sub once again as his stunning strike secured a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Barnes’ second goal of the season after scoring the opener against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break. The 26-year-old also came off the bench and grabbed an assist for Anthony Gordon in the 1-1 draw at Bournemouth last month.

It’s two goals and an assist for Barnes in just 158 minutes of Premier League football season. The winger also came off the bench to score twice against West Ham United to complete a two-goal comeback and secure a 4-3 win at St James’ Park in addition to goals against Luton Town and Aston Villa off the bench during the 2023-24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since signing for Newcastle for £38million from Leicester City last summer, Barnes has made just eight Premier League starts as he suffered a long-term foot injury early into the 2023-24 campaign. But the one-time England international has posted some impressive statistics in limited time on the pitch with seven goals and four assists in 952 minutes of Premier League football for Newcastle equating to a goal contribution every 86.5 minutes on the pitch.

But in addition to being labelled as a ‘super-sub’ for Newcastle, Barnes has also scored in each of his last two Premier League starts for the club against Spurs and Brentford as he looks to get back into the starting line-up against Fulham next weekend.

Assessing Barnes’ impact since arriving at the club, Howe said: “He had a difficult season last year going into a new club and the big transfer fee. He was very excited with Champions League football ahead then picked up an innocuous injury against Sheffield United.

“We missed him for a long period of the season and that really hurt us and I'm sure hurt him. His qualities are undoubted, he's a goalscorer with the winner, they are in short supply and there's not many around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe went on to give Barnes some of the highest praise possible for his goalscoring ability drifting in from the wing.

“He's probably one of the best finishing wingers I've ever seen,” he added. “You always feel when he's on the pitch that you've got a chance of scoring a goal.

“I think his performances have steadily improved the longer he's been fit. He's going to be a key player for us this year.”