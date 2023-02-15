St James’s Park is the venue for a match under the lights that could have a huge say in how both sides end the season with both teams still harbouring ambitions of a spot in next year’s Champions League. A win for the Magpies would help them in their quest for a return to European football’s premier competition for the first time in two decades, however, they may have to do that without their key talisman.

Callum Wilson was notably absent from training ground photos uploaded by the club on Wednesday, hinting that the no.9 may be missing from the match day squad once again this weekend. Wilson missed the trip to his former club last weekend with a minor hamstring complaint - one the club were not prepared to risk with some huge games on the horizon.

The former Cherries man ended his goal scoring drought when he netted against West Ham last time out at St James’s Park. His replacement could once again be Alexander Isak who made a stunning start to life as a Newcastle player at Anfield in August, scoring just 38 minutes into his debut for the club.

However, there is a spot of good news for Howe with both Paul Dummett and Javi Manquillo pictured training with the group alongside Allan Saint-Maximin who was substituted during Saturday’s game. Miguel Almiron was also pictured training with the group after sustaining an injury to his hand at the Vitality Stadium.

Despite back-to-back 1-1 draws against West Ham and Bournemouth, Newcastle go into Saturday’s game nine points above their opponents in the table knowing a win would greatly enhance their hopes of finishing in a Champions League space this season. However, to do this, they will have to do something they have not done this season - win a game without Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian is set to serve the final game of a three-match suspension on Saturday, meaning he will be available for the Carabao Cup final next weekend. Guimaraes has been a key cog in the Magpies midfield and will be a major miss again this weekend.

Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin could be available to face Liverpool (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)