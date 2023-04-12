Almiron hasn’t featured since scoring the winner against Wolves last month after sustaining a thigh injury. Speaking about Almiron’s injury last month, Eddie Howe said: “Miggy pulled a thigh muscle in training. Unfortunately, it’s quite a bad one. It’s going to be six weeks.”

Despite an initial timescale of six-weeks being put on his recovery, it seems the Paraguayan is ahead of schedule and could be in-contention to feature this weekend. After posting positive social media updates on his recovery, Almiron has been videoed training with the first-team as they prepare for the trip to Villa Park.

Newcastle have a fairly clean bill of health heading into Saturday’s game and will be hoping Allan Saint-Maximin is able to recover from the injury that kept him out of the win over Brentford.