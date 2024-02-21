Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe could have both Alexander Isak and Joe Willock to call on this weekend when his side take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The Magpies are looking to complete a league double over the Gunners for the first time in almost three decades following their win at St James’ Park back in November.

And Newcastle’s chances of doing that have received a big boost following reports in the Mail that suggest both Isak and Willock have trained this week and could feature in north London on Saturday night. Isak, who is the club’s top scorer this season, has missed Newcastle’s last three games after being injured during their win over Aston Villa last month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Willock, meanwhile, has not featured since before the November international break and has played just six times in all competitions this season after suffering both hamstring and achilles injuries. The former Arsenal man did feature against his old club in the reverse fixture, though, and was involved in the game’s main controversy when he set up Anthony Gordon’s winning goal.

After a very lengthy VAR check, it was adjudged that Willock had kept the ball in play before his cross found Joelinton as Gordon slammed home from point blank range - with VAR ruling no foul or offside offence was committed by the Brazilian. Mikel Arteta, who avoided a fine or ban for his comments post-match, described the decision to allow the goal to stand as a ‘disgrace’.