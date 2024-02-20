Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Gordon’s controversial strike at St James’ Park gave Newcastle United a deserved win in the reverse fixture back in November, however, the manner of that win will undoubtedly mean Saturday’s game is yet another feisty encounter between the two sides. Newcastle will travel to north London on the back of a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth having taken eight points from their last four Premier League matches.

However, they are in good form on their travels and will go to the Emirates Stadium with belief that they can grab a result. In order to do that, though, they will have to end some pretty damning records and statistics:

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Emirates Stadium hoodoo

Newcastle United have played at the Emirates Stadium on 18 occasions since it opened back in 2006 in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. Of those 18 games, just one has seen Newcastle leave with a win.

That came back in 2010 when a solitary Andy Carroll goal secured Chris Hughton’s side an unlikely victory. They have taken a point on two other occasions with those games coming on their first visit to the stadium in November 2006 and their latest appearance during a goalless draw in January last year.

Between those draws, and barring their solitary win in 2010, the Magpies have lost on every single other occasion. Their current record at the Emirates Stadium reads: 18 games played, one win, two draws, fifteen defeats with 43 goals conceded and just seven scored.

Newcastle United's last - and so far only - win at the Emirates Stadium came back in November 2010 courtesy of an Andy Carroll header.

Goalscoring woes

Clearly, the Magpies have endured their fair share of struggles at the Emirates Stadium - something that isn’t helped by their bluntness in attack. Newcastle United haven’t scored a goal away at Arsenal since December 2014 and even that was a consolation goal from Ayoze Perez in a 4-1 defeat.

They endured a similarly disastrous record at Old Trafford before their trip to Manchester in the Carabao Cup in November - could history repeat itself this weekend? Well their recent goalscoring exploits suggest that they could cause the Gunners a problem this weekend.

In 2024, Newcastle have scored 21 goals in all competitions and have found the net at least twice in every game they have played in.

Defensive frailties

However, their successes in front of goal have to be counterbalanced by their recent defensive frailties. The Magpies haven't kept a clean sheet in the league since mid-December and have already conceded eight more goals this season, with 13 games still to play, than they shipped in the entirety of the last campaign.

Injury to Nick Pope, who kept a clean sheet in the reverse fixture, hasn’t been the sole cause for their woes defensively this season, but it has played a big role. Martin Dubravka during these games has proven to be a good shot stopper at times, but he has not been able to impose himself as a sweeper keeper, something Pope was very effective at doing.

