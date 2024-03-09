'Outstanding' - Newcastle United recruitment decision made after £171m investment & Man Utd swoop
Newcastle United have promoted Andy Howe to the club's new assistant head of first-team recruitment.
Howe, who is the nephew of Newcastle head coach Eddie, will assist head of recruitment Steve Nickson in identifying potential transfer targets for the club. The move comes after sporting director Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave following an approach from Manchester United.
As Newcastle prepare to ramp up their search for Ashworth's replacement and agree a compensation fee with Manchester United, slight tweaks are being made behind the scenes.
Howe was previously Newcastle's head of technical scouting. But The Magpies' head coach said his nephew's role and responsibilities will remain the same. "It's been a title change, not a role change," Eddie Howe said. "His role has always been very prominent in recruitment.
"He obviously joined us when we first came into the club, he came with us. He's played a huge part in the recruitment of some key players."
The former AFC Bournemouth scout has been credited with playing a 'prominent' role in around £170million worth of Newcastle United transfers since his arrival.
"When I look at the role in recruiting Bruno [Guimaraes], Tino [Livramento], Sandro [Tonali], Harrison Ashby, Anthony Gordon, he was absolutely prominent in those key signings for the football club," added the Newcastle boss. "He's done an outstanding job and as I say, the title change is just recognition for what he has done."
When asked if there had been any changes since Ashworth stepped away, Howe added: "No. Dan's exit hasn't changed anything regarding our recruitment processes, how we recruit, the methods we use. That's been totally unaffected."