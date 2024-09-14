Newcastle United refuse to be 'held to ransom' over £220,000 per week midfielder

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United and other Premier League clubs have been linked with this midfielder since the summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United had been linked with multiple exciting players throughout the summer but a number of key targets slipped through their fingers. Fans have been left frustrated after an underwhelming transfer window and are already hoping that 2025 will bring new options.

A name that Newcastle have been linked with recently is Adrien Rabiot, who has become quite the headline-hitter since his departure from Juventus. The midfielder bid farewell to the Italian giants after five years and four trophies, becoming a free agent as his contract expired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rabiot is still available to sign and the Magpies have been one of the clubs pursuing a move in recent weeks. However, a new report suggests that the link has reached the end of the line.

According to Football Insider, the 29-year-old has decided that he is ‘not overly keen’ on a move to St James’ Park and that he is holding out for the opportunity to play European football this season.

Newcastle are also refusing to be ‘held to ransom’ over finances, as the signing of Rabiot will come with quite a hefty sum of money involved. Despite being a free agent, clubs will need to sign the midfielder ‘on a big package’, as there would involve a signing on fee, plus his high wages.

The Magpies are not prepared to spend such a large amount on Rabiot, and with him not particularly fond of a move either, all signs are now pointing to talks fizzling out between the two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of clubs have been pursuing Rabiot since the transfer window opened. Newcastle were joined by Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United in the race, and Arsenal have also been linked with the midfielder.

However, a move for any side may prove to be difficult following updates on how much money he would be expecting from a move. GiveMeSport has reported that the clubs looking to sign Rabiot will need to pay a £220,000 per week in wages. The money being quoted could prove to be a major sticking point for the France international, who is looking no closer to finding his next move as things stand.