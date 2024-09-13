Wolves host Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon with both sides heading into the game in contrasting form.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have won two and drawn one of their opening three Premier League games, whilst Sunday’s hosts are yet to win in the league and currently sit 18th in the table. Gary O’Neil’s side have lost two of their three league games so far this season and former Arsenal man, Paul Merson, has revealed he is worried for Wolves and that a relegation battle could be on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: ‘Wolves are in serious trouble. They could end up being the team that loses ground quickly with other teams in the battle to avoid relegation. This is a big game for them.

‘I actually thought Newcastle were a bit fortunate in their win over Tottenham before the international break. Spurs were definitely better in that game. I’ve still got to give credit to Newcastle as well though, let’s not take that away from them. If Wolves get a win, it would be massive but I just don’t see that happening.

‘Newcastle will still fall short of qualifying for the Champions League in my opinion. I think they’ve got more points than they should have so far this season. There are five teams fighting for that fourth spot - Aston Villa, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle. They are definitely in that race, but I feel they will fall a bit short in the end.’

Merson is predicting that Newcastle United triumph 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday in a scoreline that would mark Newcastle’s first top-flight win at Molineux since 2011. The Magpies have drawn on five of their last six visits to the Black Country with a defeat in October 2021, a game that marked Mike Ashley’s final match as owner of the club, sandwiched in the middle of those games.