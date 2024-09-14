Jamie Carragher has revealed that Eddie Howe would be his first-choice to become England’s new permanent manager.

Lee Carsley has been named as Gareth Southgate’s interim replacement for the next couple of international breaks as the FA look for a long-term successor. The former Everton man could still be given the job on a permanent basis if he and England are able to impress in their next four internationals.

Wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland have constituted a solid start for Carsley, but Carragher believes Howe would be the ideal candidate for the permanent job. Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Carragher believes that uncertainty behind the scenes at St James’ Park could lead to a potential departure for Howe:

“I think there’s only two people for me. Carsley has the job now and they will look at what Gareth Southgate did where he came through the FA and St George’s Park. Lee Carsley knows the players and has a great record at Under-21 level and he’s had a great start [as interim boss].

“The other is Eddie Howe. There looks to me as if there’s something going on behind the scenes at Newcastle where eventually something is going to happen, whenever that may be. It’s either him [Carsley] or Eddie Howe. For me, I’d have Eddie Howe.”

Paul Scholes, meanwhile, believes the FA should go for a ‘big name’ appointment and someone with a pedigree of winning trophies - a group Howe is yet to fit into. Scholes said: “I think the big problem with England is when we come to play a big team, that’s where we struggle. All these games now are easy, but I think you need someone with a bit of stature.

He continued: “I don’t know who I’d go for, someone with stature. Eddie Howe hasn’t got that stature. I like him and I think he has been really good with Newcastle, but again, he hasn’t won anything.”

Carsley will take charge of England’s four remaining Nations League games during the next two international breaks with the FA then set to name Southgate’s permanent successor.