How does Newcastle United’s five-year net spend compare to their current Premier League rivals?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations have been well-versed in recent months.

The impact made on the Magpies summer transfer window was all too evident as the regulations led United to the sales of young duo Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively. At one point in the window, the sales of star duo Alexander Isak and Anthony were also considered - albeit as a last resort as United aimed to raise sufficient funds to avoid a point deduction. As a result, incomings were limited and a number of targets remained with their current clubs or were sold on elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the final day of the window, Magpies boss Eddie Howe reflected on a difficult summer, saying: “I’m not going to sit here and say it’s been a brilliant window. We haven’t had the window we wanted, there’s no denying that. If your competition are improving and getting stronger and you’re not, that’s a huge concern. But again, we’re in a difficult situation regarding PSR and that is the major problem. I think when PIF took over, the landscape was different. A lot has changed in terms of PSR and our need to comply with the rules to prevent a points deduction. That impacts the ability to progress the club as quickly as maybe they wanted to. I don’t think the dream dies necessarily, it just takes longer. We have got to build our revenue streams, bring more money into the club. This is the biggest thing we need to focus on in the next 10 years.”

PSR will continue to pay a signifiant role in Newcastle’s attempts to build on the progress they have made throughout Howe’s time in charge and there has been a constant determination to stay on the right side of the regulations and not be imposed with the level of points deductions that were handed out to Everton and Nottingham Forest last season. But where do Newcastle stand in terms of net spend over the last five years?

We take a look at the Magpies net spend since the start of the 2019/20 season and assess how it compares to their Premier League rivals with the help of figures used by TransferMarkt.

Premier League clubs net spend over last five years

1. Chelsea €-942.86m 2. Manchester United €-650.44m 3. Arsenal €-556.46m 4. Tottenham Hotspur €-544.58m 5. Newcastle United €-440.36m 6. West Ham United €-328.35m 7. Liverpool €-300.45m 8. Nottingham Forest €-265.29m 9. Aston Villa €-257.67m 10. Crystal Palace €-173.96m 11. Manchester City €-165.13m 12. Fulham €-146.47m 13. Bournemouth €-140.07m 14. Ipswich Town €-132.77m 15. Brentford €-113.65m 16. Southampton €-71.53m 17. Brighton and Hove Albion €-45.21m 18. Leicester City €-27.73m 19. Wolverhampton Wanderers €-15.13m 20. Everton €32.84m