Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has been ruled-out of action for up to nine months after suffering a knee injury during their FA Cup defeat to Man City at the weekend. Botman suffered a knee injury back in September but opted against surgery and returned to the team in late-December.

However, the club have confirmed that he has sustained yet another injury and will undergo surgery next week. Botman will be out of action for at least six months, with the potential that he will not return until the end of the calendar year.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the club read: 'Newcastle United defender Sven Botman will undergo surgery next week after suffering a knee injury against Manchester City.

'Following further assessment, a scan has confirmed that he sustained an injury to his ACL during Saturday's match and he is expected to return to action within six-to-nine months. The Dutch centre-back initially sustained a knee injury in September 2023 and elected for a non-surgical rehabilitation plan - a decision which saw him return to action in December.

'Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Sven a full and speedy recovery.'

Speaking just last month about the defender and his form after returning from injury, Eddie Howe said: "Sven has a serious knee injury and has returned to fitness and improved with each game. But he is still working back to his best levels. We are monitoring his knee and hope it can adapt to Premier League football. It was a significant injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To play Premier League football you have to be at peak condition. He is fit to play. We are hopeful in a few weeks he will be back to his best."

Botman's absence is a major blow for the Magpies who will now have to plan to begin next season - and potentially play at least half of it - without one of their key players. Jamaal Lascelles will likely fill in for the Dutchman between now and the end of the campaign before the club search for potential additions during the summer transfer window.