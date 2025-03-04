Joe White is facing major upheaval for the second time during his loan spell at MK Dons.

White moved to Milton Keynes in the final few hours of the summer transfer window, linking up at the time with former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson at Stadium MK. White, who had made four appearances for the Magpies during the second half of the previous season, headed to the League Two side with hopes of playing regular first-team football on a regular basis.

That has happened this season, White has made 25 appearances in all competitions for MK Dons after all, but he has faced his fair share of hurdles along the way. Namely two managerial departures.

Mike Williamson’s MK Dons departure

First of all, Williamson left his role as Dons manager just weeks after White completed his loan move. The former Gateshead boss was installed as Carlisle United’s new manager not long after, but lasted just 25 matches at Brunton Park before departing at the end of January.

Scott Lindsey departure

Scott Lindsey was chosen as Williamson’s successor at the Buckinghamshire outfit and enjoyed a good start to life at the club. However, with the club languishing in 17th place in the League Two table and having won just twice in their last 16 league outings, the 52-year-old was sacked on Monday.

A statement from the club read: ‘Milton Keynes Dons have parted company with Head Coach Scott Lindsey.

‘Everyone at MK Dons would like to sincerely thank Scott for his efforts during his time in Milton Keynes and wish him every success in the future. The club will be making no further comment at this time and will update supporters in due course.’

Ben Gladwin has been placed in interim charge of MK Dons and will take control of the team when they make the trip to face Accrington Stanley tonight.

Joe White’s future

For White, though, uncertainty over his future in the MK Dons first-team now looms large.

The 22-year-old was a regular under Lindsey for most of his time in charge and started his last match as manager - a 1-0 home defeat against Colchester United on Saturday. White’s loan at Milton Keynes was extended in January, with Lindsey revealing that clubs higher in the pyramid had shown interest in the midfielder: “We spoke to Joe at length before the window even opened,” Lindsey said.

“We felt there might have been interest from League One, and whether there would be a potential call-back from Newcastle. And we would have understood that, we made it clear though we wanted him to stay here and play in a successful team, which we will be.

“Newcastle were supportive of that and we're really pleased he's staying.”

Next MK Dons manager?

Former Swansea City manager Luke WIlliams is viewed as one of the early favourites to replace Lindsey. Williams spent time at MK Dons as an assistant manager to Russell Martin before moving with him to Swansea City.

He helped guide Notts County to promotion to League Two before becoming the Swans’ permanent manager in January 2025. He left the south Wales club in February.

Ian Evatt, who left Bolton Wanderers just a day after Alex Murphy’s loan from St James’ Park to the Trotters was confirmed in January, has also been linked.