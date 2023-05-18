News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase

Newcastle United rocked by new injury blow ahead of Leicester City and Chelsea games

Newcastle United have suffered a big injury blow ahead of their final games against Leicester City and Chelsea.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 18th May 2023, 21:03 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe, already without Sean Longstaff, has lost another midfielder to injury.

Joe Willock was forced off during tonight's Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion with what looked to be a hamstring injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Willock was helped off the pitch by medical staff as captain Kieran Trippier gave him some words of encouragement. The 23-year-old was replaced by Elliot Anderson.

Most Popular

Third-placed Newcastle play Leicester at St James' Park on Monday night. The final game of the season is away to Chelsea on May 28.

Longstaff has been sidelined with the foot injury he suffered against Everton late last month.

Related topics:ChelseaLeicester City