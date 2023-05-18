Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe, already without Sean Longstaff, has lost another midfielder to injury.

Joe Willock was forced off during tonight's Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion with what looked to be a hamstring injury.

Willock was helped off the pitch by medical staff as captain Kieran Trippier gave him some words of encouragement. The 23-year-old was replaced by Elliot Anderson.

Third-placed Newcastle play Leicester at St James' Park on Monday night. The final game of the season is away to Chelsea on May 28.