Newcastle United rocked by new injury blow as Isaac Hayden undergoes surgery

Isaac Hayden has undergone knee surgery at Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 11:46 am
The defender – who missed Monday night’s game against Manchester United through suspension – could be out until February.

Hayden posted a photograph from a hospital bed following his surgery.

The 26-year-old’s operation comes as Eddie Howe grapples with a large number of absences due to Covid-19 and injuries.

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden.

Tonight’s game against Everton has been postponed, and the club could request that Sunday’s fixture against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium is also called off.

