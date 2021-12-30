Newcastle United rocked by new injury blow as Isaac Hayden undergoes surgery
Isaac Hayden has undergone knee surgery at Newcastle United.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 11:46 am
Updated
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 11:50 am
The defender – who missed Monday night’s game against Manchester United through suspension – could be out until February.
Hayden posted a photograph from a hospital bed following his surgery.
The 26-year-old’s operation comes as Eddie Howe grapples with a large number of absences due to Covid-19 and injuries.
Tonight’s game against Everton has been postponed, and the club could request that Sunday’s fixture against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium is also called off.