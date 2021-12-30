Newcastle United rocked by new injury blow as Isaac Hayden undergoes surgery

The defender – who missed Monday night’s game against Manchester United through suspension – could be out until February.

Hayden posted a photograph from a hospital bed following his surgery.

The 26-year-old’s operation comes as Eddie Howe grapples with a large number of absences due to Covid-19 and injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden.