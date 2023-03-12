News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United rocked by new injury blow – key player out for several weeks

Anthony Gordon’s facing several weeks on the sidelines at Newcastle United, according to Eddie Howe.

By Miles Starforth
Published 12th Mar 2023, 16:24 GMT- 1 min read

Gordon is not involved in this afternoon’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers because of an ankle problem.

The 22-year-old winger, signed from Everton in a £45million deal in January, suffered the injury in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, and Howe – who has made five changes for the game – labelled his loss as a “short-term blow”.

United’s head coach told Sky Sports: "Quite a lot to digest this week. We’ve had a couple of injuries. Anthony Gordon, we lose for a few weeks. I’m not 100% sure how serious that is for us, but a short-term blow, for sure.”

Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joe Willock and Fabian Schar come into the team. Howe lost Joelinton to a two-game ban last weekend. The midfielder picked up the suspension after being shown his 10th yellow card of the season at the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.
