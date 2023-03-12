Gordon is not involved in this afternoon’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers because of an ankle problem.

United’s head coach told Sky Sports: "Quite a lot to digest this week. We’ve had a couple of injuries. Anthony Gordon, we lose for a few weeks. I’m not 100% sure how serious that is for us, but a short-term blow, for sure.”

Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joe Willock and Fabian Schar come into the team. Howe lost Joelinton to a two-game ban last weekend. The midfielder picked up the suspension after being shown his 10th yellow card of the season at the Etihad Stadium.

