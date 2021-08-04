Newcastle United rumours: West Ham tipped to beat Magpies to £35m ace, Chelsea chase 30-goal lethal striker
Newcastle United are gearing up for their final pre-season friendly - a home clash against Norwich City this weekend.
The Magpies head into the new season as the only Premier League club yet to sign a new player this summer, and will be eager to get some deals over the line before the new campaign kicks off in just ten days time.
One player who will be looking to make a big impact this season is winger Jacob Murphy, who has fought his way back into contention at the club.
He revealed: “I think everyone thought that (I would have to leave), but I made it the case that I’m staying. I think from the performances last year, I showed that. I went away and worked hard when I was at (Sheffield) Wednesday on loan, and proved my worth.
“But I’m not content on just being here and playing games. I want to strive and take this club to higher and better places.
“Just hard work (changed his fortunes). It’s a story of just pure hard work, resilience, and you know what? I want to use what I’ve done to inspire the younger lads coming through.
“Things aren’t always going to be easy. You might have to go on loan to get experience. I had to go on loan, and work hard, to come back to get a glimpse of a chance, and then take that chance. It’s s story of just hard work, resilience, and getting the rewards of hard graft.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…