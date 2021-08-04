Newcastle United rumours: West Ham tipped to beat Magpies to £35m ace, Chelsea chase 30-goal lethal striker

The Magpies head into the new season as the only Premier League club yet to sign a new player this summer, and will be eager to get some deals over the line before the new campaign kicks off in just ten days time.

One player who will be looking to make a big impact this season is winger Jacob Murphy, who has fought his way back into contention at the club.

He revealed: “I think everyone thought that (I would have to leave), but I made it the case that I’m staying. I think from the performances last year, I showed that. I went away and worked hard when I was at (Sheffield) Wednesday on loan, and proved my worth.

“But I’m not content on just being here and playing games. I want to strive and take this club to higher and better places.

“Just hard work (changed his fortunes). It’s a story of just pure hard work, resilience, and you know what? I want to use what I’ve done to inspire the younger lads coming through.

“Things aren’t always going to be easy. You might have to go on loan to get experience. I had to go on loan, and work hard, to come back to get a glimpse of a chance, and then take that chance. It’s s story of just hard work, resilience, and getting the rewards of hard graft.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Wolves keen on promising midfielder Wolves have been credited with an interest in Almeria midfielder Samuel Costa. The 20-year-old only joined his current club last month, following a loan spell, but could be flipped if Wolves are willing to pay their £21m asking price - over five times what they paid for him. (AS)

2. Blues see Lukaku offer rejected Chelsea are understood to have seen an £85m offer for their former player Romelu Lukaku turned down by Inter. The Belgian goal-machine left the Blues in 2014, and went on to play for Everton and Man Utd before joining Inter in 2019. (BBC Sport)

3. Gunners ready Maddison raid Arsenal are hoping to land James Maddison on a cut-price deal, by offering Leicester City an enticing player plus cash deal. Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are all players who could be offered in exchange for the set-piece specialist. (Football.London)

4. Spurs' Romero deal edges closer Spurs are closing in on a move for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, with his club working to bring in both Lille's Sven Botman and Juventus' Merih Demiral in his place. Romero has been capped five times at senior level for Argentina. (Sky Sports)