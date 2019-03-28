Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon reveals what's next for him after a 'proud' moment

Salomon Rondon is hoping to carry on scoring – after netting in his last three games.

The striker was on target in Venezuela’s 3-1 win over Argentina in Madrid during the international break.

Rondon’s goal in the friendly followed strikes for Newcastle United against Bournemouth and Everton.

READ MORE: Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden reveals inside story of his Arsenal exit



The on-loan player’s stunning free-kick at the Vitality Stadium before the international break took his Premier League goal tally in all competitions to nine with seven games left to play.

And Rondon, set to lead the line against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night, hopes to get into double figures in the division for the first time since moving to England in 2015.

Salomon Rondon.

“The gaffer brought me here to help the team and score goals,” said Rondon, signed on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion.

“At the moment I have 10 goals in all competitions and I have to carry on, keep scoring.”

Rondon – who hopes to earn a permanent deal at Newcastle at the end of the campaign – is refusing to set himself a goal target for the rest of the season.

“I never say that (a target), just try to help the team,” said the 29-year-old. “That’s the main point for me. I try to hold the ball, help my team-mates, and after, score more goals.

“At the moment I’m doing really well. I have to keep going.”

Matt Ritchie scored a 94th-minute equaliser against Bournemouth. And the point Newcastle took from the 2-2 draw edged the club towards top-flight safety.

United, on 35 points, are 13th in the league and seven points clear of the relegation zone.

“We equalised in the last minute of the game – it was fantastic,” said Rondon. “We played really well and never gave up. We tried to score, and we did. It was important us. It was a massive point.

“You have to carry on. The next game against Arsenal, we know it’s a difficult game, but we have to do exactly the same.

“We have to forget the table and go step by step.”

On fourth-placed Arsenal, Rondon added: “We know they are strong at their stadium. We’re doing really well. We have to carry on that performance and try to get some points there.”

Rondon opened the scoring against Argentina by bringing down long pass before shooting with his second touch at the home of Atletico Madrid.

The Caracas-born player is now one goal short of Venezuela’s all-time goalscoring record, held by Juan Arango.

“It means a lot, because I’m the second scorer for the national team,” Rondon told NUFC TV. “I’m very proud for that. I need one goal to go top.”