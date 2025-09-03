Newcastle United transfers: A low-key striker signing was agreed just days ahead of the deadline.

A busy summer transfer window for Newcastle United is finally over, but one low-key signing yet to be officially unveiled by the club.

The Magpies made six major summer signings with Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw, Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa all joining the club in a total summer spend of around £250million.

Newcastle recouped over half of that through the £130million Premier League record sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool on deadline day and had already raised funds through the £20million sale of Lloyd Kelly to Juventus and £15million deal that saw Sean Longstaff join Leeds United.

In addition to the six major summer arrivals, Newcastle also made three further signings on professional contracts. Antonio Cordero joined on a free transfer from Malaga, and Park Seung-soo arrived from South Korean side Suwon Bluewings.

The third arrival has not been unveiled by the club this summer, but was confirmed last October.

Newcastle United complete low-key striker signing

Last year, Newcastle confirmed that teenage forward Vakhtang Salia would be joining the club from Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi once he turns 18 in August 2025.

Salia visited Newcastle’s training ground back in January and met key figures at the club, such as head coach Eddie Howe and now former sporting director, Paul Mitchell.

The youngster completed his club media duties in January before returning to play for Dinamo.

On August 30, Salia’s transfer to Newcastle became official. He leaves Dinamo Tbilisi having scored eight goals in 59 senior appearances for the first team.

Newcastle have not made any reference to Salia’s arrival through the club’s official channels, though the forward has arrived and is expected to join up with the club’s Under-21s side.

He was not involved in Newcastle Under-21s 6-2 defeat at Huddersfield Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday due to injury. It has also been suggested that Salia will be loaned out for the 2025/26 season.

Although the English transfer window is closed, several windows are still open in countries across Europe.

Vakhtang Salia has already reacted to Newcastle United transfer

Speaking at the start of the year, Salia told the club website: “The first time I heard it [Newcastle were interested] I could not believe it. It was big news for me. It’s my dream to play [at St James’ Park] and I think it’s everyone’s dream to play there.”

Salia can play in a central striker role or out on the left, and views himself as a versatile attacking player.

“I don’t think I can play in just one position,” he added. “I can play more. Just let me play and I will prove it. I don’t like to think about me – I let other people talk about me.”

“It’s a big challenge for me and I have motivation to play outside of Georgia. I think it’s a move every professional player has to make to follow their dreams.

“I have to work more to come here. To go in Europe after Georgia is very difficult, I will have to exercise and work more.”