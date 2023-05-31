The summer transfer window is set to open in a fortnight’s time and it could be a very busy few months on Tyneside. Newcastle will likely look to strengthen across the pitch as they prepare to balance domestic and European commitments next term.

Although they seem well stocked up-front with both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson getting into double figures for goals this season, they have recently been linked with signing one of the Championship’s top strikers. Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres, whose 21 goals helped send Mark Robins’ side to Wembley in the play-offs, has reportedly been scouted by the Magpies ahead of a potential summer move.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle scouts were in attendance during Saturday’s play-off final between the Sky Blues and Luton Town - a game the latter would go on to win on penalties. Gyokeres played the full match at Wembley and scored his penalty in the shootout.

The 24-year-old has been capped 13 times by Sweden and has admirers from across England with Everton and Leeds United chief among the teams credited with an interest in his signature. The Sky Blues, who signed Gyokeres from Brighton for just £1m during the 2021 summer transfer window, reportedly value him at £25m.