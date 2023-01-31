We are now in the final 24 hours of the January transfer window and it’s looking likely there will be more incomings and outgoings at St James’ Park.

While most Premier League clubs can focus fully on Deadline Day, Eddie Howe’s side also have their biggest game of the season so far as they host Southampton in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final with a place at Wembley Stadium on the line. The £45 million signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton is expected to remain the biggest deal the Magpies conclude in this window but players leaving the club may facilitate at least one more incoming. Here are the early Newcastle United transfer news headlines:

Newcastle ‘exploring a late move’ for Shelvey replacement

The first thing that looks likely to happen on Deadline Day is Jonjo Shelvey’s exit from St James’ Park as Nottingham Forest close in on a move for the former Liverpool midfielder. It will bring an end to a seven year spell in the North East for the 30-year old who first joined the club from Swansea City in January 2016 for a fee of £12 million.

Having fallen down the pecking order in midfield under Eddie Howe it has been reported that Shelvey was keen to leave in this window to find more regular first team football. It could very well be a case of one in and one out and the man the Magpies are reportedly eyeing is Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

It was 90min who yesterday reported that Fulham had ‘reached out’ to the Blades over a move and Newcastle were ‘circling’ but the Newcastle Chronicle are today claiming that United are now ‘exploring a late move’ for the Norwegian. It is said that Newcastle will likely offer an initial loan move for the midfielder with an obligation to buy in the summer.

Everton see Newcastle winger as ‘realistic target’ on Deadline Day

Everton have a bit more cash to splash after bringing in £45 million for Anthony Gordon and the Merseyside club could turn their attention back to St James’ Park to find a replacement. Scotland international winger Ryan Fraser was linked with heading to Goodison Park following the Gordon deal and the Liverpool Echo now report that he is seen as a ‘realistic’ target for Everton on Deadline Day.