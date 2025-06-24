Newcastle United fans have snapped up season tickets as their club prepare for another exciting season in the Premier League.

There is understandable excitement from Newcastle United supporters as the Magpies look to build on a historic season and chase further success during the upcoming Premier League campaign.

With the Carabao Cup now in the trophy cabinet after Eddie Howe’s side ended the 70-year wait for major domestic silverware and a Champions League adventure lying in wait, the new season promises to deliver something special for supporters of all ages across Tyneside and beyond.

The Magpies now know that season will get underway with a tough looking opening day test at fellow top five challengers Aston Villa in mid-August before reigning Premier League champions Liverpool provide the opponents for United’s first home game of the season seven days later.

The Magpies’ famous old home is sure to be rocking when the Reds walk out at Gallowgate and the sold-out signs will have been up for a long time by the time matchday rolls around, just as they have on a regular basis in recent seasons. But there has been something of a change in recent seasons as Magpies supporters joined fans of other clubs to protest against the rising costs of attending a Premier League game.

Football Supporters Association chair Tom Greatrex has urged clubs to listen to supporters after last season saw fans of rival clubs uniting against the increasing cost of matchday.

In a statement on the FSA website, he said: “This season has seen supporter groups across the top-flight campaign together under the ‘Stop Exploiting Loyalty’ banner. They put rivalries aside to oppose rising ticket costs and attacks on concessions which threaten to price out younger and older fans. Seven top-flight clubs have announced price freezes and we don’t believe that would have happened without fan protests. Matchgoers have had enough of inflation-busting price hikes, which are up 19% since COVID. It’s time for clubs to listen.”

According to a study by The Mirror, just seven of the 20 clubs that will compete in the Premier League during the upcoming season have not increased the average cost of their season tickets. The full list of changes and a club-by-club rundown can be found below.

Average season ticket prices across the Premier League

Newcastle United supporters pictured in full voice at St James' Park | Getty Images

1. Arsenal - £1,127 (4% rise) 2. Chelsea - £880 (9% rise) 3. Tottenham Hotspur - £856 (no change) 4. Everton - £730 (12% rise) 5. Liverpool - £713 (no change) 6. Newcastle United - £695 (5% rise) 7. Bournemouth - £674 (6% rise) 8. Aston Villa - £672 (5% rise) 9. Brighton and Hove Albion - £595 (3% rise) 10. Manchester United - £579 (5% rise) 11. Crystal Palace - £600 (10% rise) 12. Nottingham Forest - £575 (5% rise) 13. Wolverhampton Wanderers - £525 (no change) 14. Brentford - £495 (no change) 15. Leeds United - £495 (14% rise) 16. Sunderland - £490 (11% rise) 17. Fulham - £486 (2.8% rise) 18. Manchester City - £425 (no change) 19. Burnley - £352 (no change) 20. West Ham United - £345 (no change)

* Average ticket prices for an adult, non-concession, standard seat

