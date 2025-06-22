How could Newcastle United look on the opening day of the Premier League season?

The 2025/26 Premier League season moved a step closer earlier this weekend when the fixtures for the new campaign were officially released.

Newcastle United have been handed a challenging opening week as they open up with a visit to Aston Villa just months after pipping Unai Emery’s side to a place in the Champions League. A first home game of the season will see reigning Premier League champions Liverpool make the trip to Tyneside seven days later before August is rounded off by an always challenging visit to newly promoted Leeds United.

As it stands, there will be no new faces in the Magpies side by the time the new season gets underway with their only new addition, Spanish winger Antonio Cordero, expected to head out on loan to take the next step in his development away from St James Park.

However, speculation has suggested the Magpies hierarchy will ramp up their efforts to boost Eddie Howe’s ranks over the next fortnight as Newcastle look to build on the momentum gained by a season that brought a long-awaited end to the 70-year wait for major domestic silverware and a return to the Champions League.

So how could Newcastle look on day one of the new season if they are able to complete moves for their reported main transfer targets?

Joao Pedro is expected to leave Brighton this summer with Newcastle and Chelsea chasing hard | Getty Images

Goalkeeper: James Trafford

The England Under-21 international has been linked with a move to St James Park on several occasions in the last 12 months and recent reports have suggested Newcastle have opened talks over a possible move for Trafford once again. Should the deal go through before the summer transfer window closes, Trafford will battle Nick Pope for the role as Howe’s number one.

Right back: Tino Livramento

The former Southampton defender has quickly become a key figure within the Magpies squad and has shown his versatility by impressing in both full-back positions. His form for England Under-21s during this summer’s European Championship will only hand a further boost to his confidence ahead of a season where he could return to his natural position on the right-hand side of the back four.

Left back: Lewis Hall

The former Chelsea youngster was arguably on his way to becoming Newcastle’s player of the season last season before his campaign was curtailed by an injury. Hall should be ready to return when the 2025/26 season gets underway and it would be no shock to see him take his place at left back once again.

Centre back: Marc Guehi

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their interest in the England international - but the Magpies are still said to be keen on a move for the defender 12 months on from a prolonged and ultimately unsuccessful attempt to find an agreement with Crystal Palace.

Centre back: Dan Burn

A Carabao Cup winner’s medal, a Wembley goal, a maiden international call-up and a season of consistent performances at the heart of the Magpies defence means the 2024/25 season will go down as the best of Burn’s career. A new centre back is on the agenda - but Burn will hope to keep his place at the heart of the back four on day one of the new campaign.

Midfield: Sandro Tonali

Tonali transformed Newcastle’s season as the Italy international became an integral figure playing in a deeper role in midfield within Howe’s side. The former AC Milan man provided the intensity, energy and quality that inspired a historic second half to the season and there are high hopes he can build on that next season.

Midfield: Joelinton

Often a tone-setter, always full-on, seeing Joelinton back in black and white after his injury issues will delight Magpies fans. The Brazil international is something of a force of nature when he is at his best and his absence was certainly felt during the final weeks of last season.

Midfield: Bruno Guimaraes

The Magpies captain and the man that led them to their historic Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool last season. Talk of a possible departure from Tyneside appears to be a thing of the past for the former Lyon star and it is easy to see Bruno seems very much at home at Newcastle. You only have to look at his reaction in the aftermath of the Wembley win to see how much the club means to him.

Right wing: Joao Pedro

Chelsea are believed to have entered the race to sign the Brazil international after reports Newcastle had opened talks over a big money move to St James Park. The Magpies interest in Pedro pre-dates his move to Brighton after they came close to landing the versatile forward during his time at Watford.

Left wing: Anthony Gordon

There has been some talk Liverpool could reignite their interest in the England international over the course of the summer transfer window just 12 months on from reports the two clubs held preliminary talks over an agreement. Newcastle will be keen to retain Gordon’s services and get him back to his top form after a low key end to last season.

Striker: Alexander Isak

There is ongoing speculation over Isak’s future at St James Park as the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Sweden international. However, only an eye-watering offer would even tempt Newcastle into considering the sale of their top goalscorer. There have been reports suggesting the Magpies are planning to offer a new contract to Isak this summer.