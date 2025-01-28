Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley is set to join National League club Hartlepool United, The Gazette understands.

The 21-year-old midfielder represented Newcastle’s first-team in pre-season has not made his competitive debut for the club. He spent the first half of the season on loan at Newport County in what was his first taste of competitive senior football.

But Miley was limited to just three League Two starts for Newport and was recalled earlier this month after an injury-hit half-season. The midfielder played in Newcastle Under-21s 4-2 defeat at Southampton earlier this month but was left out of the squad for the subsequent matches against Gateshead and Everton Under-21s.

Miley, who was into the final six months of his contract at Newcastle, has been training with National League club Hartlepool United with the view to earning a permanent contract. The move is set to be finalised this week.

Speaking about Miley to The Gazette, Newcastle Under-21s lead coach Diarmuid O'Carroll said: “Jamie's done brilliant, he came back in. He played [at Southampton]. He was a shining light in the performance.

“He's been brilliant around the group. He's a really good boy. Obviously gets on really well with the lads.

“A talented footballer, like everything, just wants to find a home and get a run of games and get a little bit of confidence in the right team around him. So whether that's here for the second half of the season or out again or wherever he goes.

“But he's someone that we believe has got talent and we'd like to push him on and see where he goes next.”

Hartlepool manager Lennie Lawrence would not speak explicitly about the prospect of signing Miley this week but did reveal funds had been made available to sign a player.

"We're looking at players and we're considering what qualities we need in our squad to improve and enhance it," he said.

"The players you end up bringing in, hopefully, will embody those qualities. Funds have been made available so there may be further additions, or there may not be.”

Miley will be one of two permanent exits from Newcastle this month at least with Miguel Almiron set to join Atlanta United this week for around £10million.